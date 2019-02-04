Brown County Fair Crowns Queen

Brown County crowned new royalty on Tuesday night. 2018 Brown County Fair Queen Lyric Prather handed off her post to this year’s newly crowned queen, Miss Ashlyn Reid, in front of a nearly packed grandstand at the fairgrounds in Mt. Sterling, according to Quincy’s KHQA.

KHQA’s Tegan Orpet was there to help judge the event. This was Reid’s second year competing for the crown.Tuesday’s kick-off events also included the Little Miss and Mister Pageants as well. Little Mr Deacon Scranton and Little Miss Alaina Roberts were the winners of those two crowns.

Tractor pulls are planned for both Wednesday and Friday. Kids day is Saturday, and so is the demolition derby. While live harness racing is Saturday and Sunday, horsess on Sunday’s card will compete for over $70,000 in purse money; the richest day in fair history!