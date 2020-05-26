Brown County Murder Suspect In Court Requesting Cellphone Records & Use of Expert Analysis

A Brown County murder suspect was in court last Thursday morning requesting pieces for his defense. 40 year old John M. Dean of Mt. Sterling, who previously plead not guilty to the murder of 44 year old Rebecca Niewohner from last June, appeared in court yesterday asking for material for his defense. KHQA reports that the court granted Dean’s defense open access to Niewohner’s cellphone information and history and two weeks to seek an analysis from an independent expert.

The expert is going to analyze gunshot residues and DNA analysis on the firearm and magazine that was found in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street in Mt. Sterling residence where Dean was found injured with a gunshot wound to the face and Niewohner was found dead by police. Dean is accused of shooting Niewohner to death with a .45 caliber handgun.

An additional status hearing has been set for Dean on June 18th at 1 p.m. to discuss the results of the 14-day period. This will be followed by a July 22nd pre-trial date, which is also Dean’s final day to turn in a change of plea. Dean remains on home confinement status with GPS monitoring and no visitors.