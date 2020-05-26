Brown County Sheriff Looking For Man in Jensen Woods Area

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man who is supposedly mentally ill. Johnathan A. Brock was reported missing from the Jensen Woods area, north of Timewell on Friday. The Jensen Woods retreat is a non-denominational Christian nature retreat that host several camps throughout the year. Sheriff’s Department officials posted the missing alert yesterday afternoon. Brock is 6 foot 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and is possibly mentally ill. If you observe him or have contact please use caution and contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 217-773-2011.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

