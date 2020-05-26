Driver Service Facilities Begin to Reopen June 1

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 26, 2020 at 11:19am

Driver Services facilities in Illinois will begin to reopen in June.

Illinois Secretary of State Jessie White announced his office’s reopening plan for Driver’s Service facilities today. The plan calls for extended hours and protective public safety measures, starting on June 1st and 2nd.

All Tuesday through Saturday facilities, including the Jacksonville facility, will reopen Tuesday June 2nd. White says for the first two months of operation, driver service facilities will only service vehicle and license or state ID transactions, including new driver services.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are currently more than 700,000 expired drivers licenses and State I.D. Cards, and over 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations in the state.

White is reminding customers that expiration dates have been extended for 90 days after Governor J.B. Pritzker’s disaster proclamation ends, in an effort to avoid an initial surge of customers.

On Tuesday June 2nd Driver Service facilities including those in Jacksonville, Beardstown, and Pittsfield will be open from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm. Wednesday through Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday’s from 7:30 am till noon.

Monday through Saturday facilities including the Springfield office located on Dirksen Parkway will open on Monday June 1st.

Customers and Secretary of State employees will be required to wear face masks, unless they are medically unable to do so.

Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all work stations, and 6 foot distancing markings have been laid out in compliance with social distancing guidelines, and the number of customers allowed in the facilities at a time will be limited.

Driving tests will also resume with employees wearing both a face mask and face shield due to the close proximity. Customers will also be required to wear face masks during driving tests, and disposable plastic seat coverings will be utilized and replaced after each test.

White is continuing to encourage customers to utilize online driver services at the Secretary of State website at cyberdriveillinois.com.

He says, since facilities closed to the public on March 17th, over 1.3 million transactions have been provided through the site, including registration stickers, vehicle titles, and drivers licenses and state I.D.s