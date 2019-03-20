April 2nd Municipal Races in Four County Area

There are a handful of school board races, some confusing in the four county area in early April.

The races we’ve talked about before on the news are the aldermanic races in Jacksonville. Incumbent Tony Williams is being challenged in ward one by Ben Cox.

There are two races in Ward three. One is for the seat now occupied by Mike Bartlett, and he is being challenged by Nicole Riley.

The second is a contest between Brandon Adams and Karen Day Mudd for a 2 year unexpired term. Mudd is an appointed incumbent, as both Mudd and Bartlett were appointed to the council by Mayor Andy Ezard after Marcy Patterson and Travis Richardson stepped down.

South Jacksonville features seven trustee candidates vying for 3 seats. They are Stacy Pinkerton, Jason Hill, John Stewart, Tom Jordan, Todd Warrick, Jenn Slavin, and Chris Norton.

There are also village trustee races in Woodson, Chapin, and Meredosia.

In Woodson, there are four candidates for three spots on the board. They are Merle Steward, Jeanette Allen, Andy Dewitt, and Tammy Winters.

Chapin voters will be asked to decide a race for three seats with four candidates…Kevin Scott, Rex Brockhouse, Paul Lambert and Leslie Forman. And, four candidates are battling for three seats on the Meredosia village board. They are Eric Taylor, Steve Staake, Bruce Schwalb, and Robin Ransom.

In Greene County, there are aldermanic races in Greenfield, Roodhouse, White Hall and Eldred. John Hardwick faces off with James Vinyard in the first ward in Greenfield.

Shari Axley, Norman Coad and Derek Kleidon have crowded the ballot for the 3rd ward aldermanic race in White Hall. And, four candidates want three seats on the Eldred village board..Robert Moss, Robert Vetter, Jenny Richey, and Cody Rogers-Portwood.

No candidates are listed in Carrollton’s wards one and three, the clerk’s seat in Kane, three trustee seats in Rockbridge, a trustee spot in Wilmington, and three seats on the White Hall Township Library Board.

There are five candidates for the four seats on the Bluffs trustee board in Scott County. They are Brenda Kaufman, Timothy Welch, Charles Pine, Monica Sturgeon, and Kimberly Schaad.

Beardstown, Virginia and Chandlerville have trustee or aldermanic races for the April election. Beardstown has two candidates each for the 2nd and 4th wards…Tim Harris and Kelly Cagle in Ward 2, and Tracey Price and Missy Meyer in Ward 4.

There are two races in Virginia in Wards 1 and 2. Brad Bowman and Crista Stanbridge in Ward one, and Stephen Anderson and David Pratt in Ward two.

And, five candidates are seeking three seats for the Chandlerville village board…Hal Carlock, Roy Brown, Aaron Briar, Ronnie Pherigo, and Penny Meyer.

On our later newscast, we will take a look at school board races in the four county area.

The election will be April 2nd.

