Independent, Third Party Candidates Asking For Waiver To Be On General Election Ballot

The COVID-19 outbreak is now causing some problems for the political process. March 24th begins the signature petitioning period for third party and independent candidates who wish to get on the ballot for the November General Election. With the disaster proclamation issued by Governor J.B. Pritzker on March 9th, any independent and non-major candidates are unable to begin that in-person petition drive process.

The Illinois Libertarian Party and Illinois Green Party have filed a request with the Governor’s Office and the Illinois State Board of Elections to request ballot access for the November election, waiving the signature and petition requirements due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Libertarian Party of Illinois issued a press release yesterday said that they have consistently put candidates on the ballot for the last 45 years despite the strict ballot access laws and the number of signatures required to be on the ballot in the state. They also said that they have nominated candidates to run in all 18 of the U.S. Congressional districts and 1 to oppose U.S. Senator Dick Durbin in November. The party said that by having to circulate individual petitions in each district, it would be nearly impossible to gain access this year and place petitioners and the public at risk.

They have asked the Governor’s Office, the Illinois General Assembly, and the State Board of Elections to reply by Tuesday of next week before they take further measures to gain ballot access.