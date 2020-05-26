IL Native Jorgensen Wins Libertarian POTUS Nomination

An Illinois native will be running for President of the United States in November. The Libertarian Party selected Dr. Jo Jorgensen over the weekend during the party’s national teleconference convention from a field of 8 candidates. Jorgensen, who now resides in South Carolina, is a native of Libertyville, Illinois. She is the only female presidential candidate during this election cycle. Jorgensen ran as the running-mate of Libertarian Presidential Candidate Harry Browne in 1996.

Jorgensen is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Clemson University. She holds a Ph.D in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. In 1992, she was the Libertarian Party’s candidate for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District. She and Browne earned over 485 thousand votes in the 1996 United States Presidential Election, the best results for the Libertarian Party since 1980. Jorgensen will be joined by Vice Presidential nominee Spike Cohen. Jorgensen is the first female presidential nominee for the party since it began fielding federal candidates in 1972.