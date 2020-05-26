LLCC Offers Innovative Summer Classes

Lincoln Land Community College is innovating for their summer offerings. The community education program is offering 10 free, non-credit online classes from now until June 30th. The College for Kids programs will be offered online for summer 2020. Registration is open through June 15th.

The Community Education Program Classes include 12 Steps to a Successful Job Search, Managing Customer Service, Fundamentals of Supervision and Management, Personal Finance, Creating Webpages, Creating WordPress Websites, Individual Excellence, Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring Budget, Keys to Effective Communication, and Marketing Your Business on the Internet. In addition, LLCC’s other Ed2Go single, self-paced courses are 20 percent off if students register by May 31st. There are 300 options to choose from, and the discount is applied automatically. Learn more and sign up for these classes at www.ed2go.com/llcc or call 217-786-2432 for more information.

Youth Programs Coordinator Jessica Ingold says that summer College for Kids program is offering an expanded menu of popular Black Rocket S.T.E.A.M. Camps for ages 8-14. These courses offer real-time experiences with instructors and other area students Monday-Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-3:30 p.m. Over the summer. Youth culinary experiences are available for ages 8 and over. Students can choose up to three classes each from the categories of Bakeshop, Junior Chef and Pastry Arts. Ingredient kits will be provided to complete the recipes that are demonstrated in the accompanying instructional video. Other online College for Kids classes are available in the following categories: Get Crafty, Science Studio, Language and Artistry, and Teen Time. Each course includes instructional videos and accompanying supply kits. Culinary kits will be available for pickup at the Springfield campus. All other College for Kids supply kits can be picked up from the Springfield campus or one of LLCC’s Outreach Centers in Beardstown or Jacksonville. Visit www.llcc.edu/youth-programs for more information on classes, pricing, and registration.