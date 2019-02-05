1 dead, 1 injured after Deer vs. Motorcycle Crash in Pike County

A Louisiana, Missouri man is dead and his passenger was severely injured in a motorcycle vs. deer crash near Pittsfield on early Sunday morning. 49 year old Jonathan Bolton was traveling westbound on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle on U.S. 54 about 1/4 of a mile east of Pittsfield with 46 year old Melisa Constable riding as a passenger at approximately 12:24AM early Sunday morning. A deer collided with the motorcycle in the highway, causing both Bolton and Constable to be ejected from the motorcycle. Bolton landed in the roadway and was struck by 2017 Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by 33 year old Rebecca Nichols of Santa Fe, Missouri. The scene was responded to by Pike County Ambulance, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and Pittsfield Police Department. The Pike County coroner pronounced Bolton dead at the scene. Constable was transported from the scene with unspecified injuries to Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield by the Pike County Ambulance service. There have been no citations issues at this time and a full investigation into the crash is ongoing by Illinois State Police.