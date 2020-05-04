1 Deceased in Auburn Dump Truck Crash

One woman has died and another injured after being struck by a dump truck in Auburn today. At approximately 11:22 this morning, a dump truck crashed into the Casey’s General Store gas station in the 800 block of Lincoln Street in Auburn. In the process of striking the building, it struck two unidentified pedestrians.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said a female pedestrian was struck by the truck and was pronounced deceased at 12:45PM. The victim’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning. She has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Another victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. The Illinois State Police District 9 office is investigating the cause of the crash. The crash caused an undetermined amount of damage to the building. This story is developing. We will provide more information when it becomes available.