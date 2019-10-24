$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Chapin

Newschannel 20 reports that a lucky winner may be in Chapin for the Wednesday, October 23rd Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Chapin Fast Stop on US Highway 67 matched all five numbers: -5, -12, -50, -61, -69. However, the ticket didn’t match the Powerball number, which was 23.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a bonus of $10,000 or 1% of the prize amount.

The winner is urged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the lottery’s five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Illinois Lottery says the winner will have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.