1-oz. letter postage cost up to 55 cents, 2-oz. letter rate stays same

USPS post offices across the country have set new prices in the name of competition.

The United States Postal Service has changed postage rates for the majority of mailing and shipping products. The new prices officially went into effect this past Sunday.

Matthew Tapscott is Postmaster of the Jacksonville Post Office. Tapscott says 50 cents for one ounce of postage is no longer sufficient to compete in the domestic shipping market.

“That went from 50 cents to 55 cents, and we do not collect a single penny of tax dollars. We are self-sustaining, so this is so that we can be competitive in today’s market, basically.”



Tapscott says, however, that the price for 2-ounces of postage will be exactly the same.

“That was on the second ounce. So what they did was decrease the price for the additional ounce so that the 2-ounce letter price would stay the same.”



Tapscott explains some other price increases, and offers the USPS justification for the price increase.

“There are some changes on some priority mails and stuff like that. Some of our packaging services, it just depends on what packages and stuff. So, our flat rate package was $7.20 and went up to $7.90, and that’s to align the USPS prices closer to the prices charged by FedEx and UPS – to stay competitive.”



Tapscott describes the process of getting these price increases certified, saying that a group like the U.S. Postal Service cannot just raise their prices whenever they want to.

“Before any rate change goes into effect, we have to petition the U.S. House and Senate, as well as the Postal Rate Commission. This isn’t just something that we can arbitrarily do. We have to set out a business plan to explain why we are making the rate changes nationally, and then once it has been accepted that information is disseminated out to the local agencies and post offices. Like we knew about this rate change back in October.”



For any questions on the 2019 Postal Rate Increases, call the Jacksonville Post Office at (217) 245-2149.