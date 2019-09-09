1 victim out of Hospital, Other Still in ICU after Friday Drug Incident

Jacksonville Police are awaiting toxicology and autopsy results on a case that sent 2 men to the hospital and found another man dead last Friday. Jacksonville detectives said that they are awaiting autopsy results on 42 year old Hisham A Mohammed. Mohammed and two other men were found unresponsive at a home in the 700 block of South Church at 10:15 Friday morning. Mohammed was determined to be deceased at the scene and the two other men were immediately transported via ambulance to a Springfield hosptial.

JPD officials said this morning that one of the men have been released from the hospital while another remains in Intensive Care recovery and observation. Police are try to determine what substance caused the alleged overdose and how the substance was obtained and ingested. JPD is working in conjunction with the Morgan County Coroner’s office on the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 479-4630.