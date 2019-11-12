10 Adult-Use Cannabis Cultivation Centers Approved By IDOA

Ten cultivation centers for adult-use cannabis have been approved by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Cultivation centers have been approved for the following growers in the state:

Compass Ventures, Inc. in Litchfield

Cresco Labs, LLC in Lincoln, Kankakee, and Joliet

Curative Health Cultivation, LLC in Aurora

PharmaCann, LLC in Dwight and Hillcrest

Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois) in Barry

Wellness Group Pharms, LLC in Anna

and GTI Rock Island, LLC in Rock Island

Applications for licenses for craft growers, infusers and transporters will be available through IDOA beginning on January 7. The application deadline is March 15, 2020.