10 Adult-Use Cannabis Cultivation Centers Approved By IDOA

Ten cultivation centers for adult-use cannabis have been approved by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Cultivation centers have been approved for the following growers in the state:
Compass Ventures, Inc. in Litchfield
Cresco Labs, LLC in Lincoln, Kankakee, and Joliet
Curative Health Cultivation, LLC in Aurora
PharmaCann, LLC in Dwight and Hillcrest
Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois) in Barry
Wellness Group Pharms, LLC in Anna
and GTI Rock Island, LLC in Rock Island
Applications for licenses for craft growers, infusers and transporters will be available through IDOA beginning on January 7. The application deadline is March 15, 2020.