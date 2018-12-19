117 Board to consider new contract for Superintendent Ptacek

The District 117 Board of Education will introduce the person to temporarily fill the seat left by Cori Wagner, and a new Superintendent’s contract for Steve Ptacek will be considered.

The monthly committee of the whole meeting will begin in the District’s Central Office Board Room on the 1st floor of the new facility Wednesday evening at 6 pm. Bob Roads offers the latest update on the construction projects spanning a number of buildings owned and operated by District 117.

The Board will then go into closed session. After they return, a special public hearing is scheduled to offer taxpayers an opportunity for public comment regarding the district recently proposing a waiver to exceed a 5% Administration Costs Worksheet limit for Fiscal Year 2018.

After the public comment hearing, the regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. Superintendent Ptacek will make district announcements, including a schedule for winter break and the South open house which was set for Tuesday, January 15th. Tours of the school will begin at 5 p.m.

The Board will then enter into closed session to apparently discuss personnel, student disciplinary cases, collective negotiating matters, and litigation.

After the closed session, listed action items include considerations of possible raises in hourly rate for substitutes, of the district’s contract with Superintendent Ptacek, of a property tax relief grant application, of the 2018 tax levy, of the application for waiver of school code, of the approval to purchase Promethean boards, and a reported settlement agreement relating to the increased cost of installing wall joists in the gymnasium of Jacksonville Middle School.