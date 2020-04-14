11th Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Morgan County

Health Officials are reporting there is one new case of COVID-19 in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of the 11th positive case of COVID-19 today. The patient is a male patient in his 20’s. He is isolated and recovering in a healthcare setting.

One test is pending results in the county. To date Morgan County has had one death related from COVID-19 and there have now been 130 people who have tested negative for the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now offers Illinois residents with a mobile phone the ability to receive daily updates about COVID-19. The Morgan County Health Department recommends this service for residents who wish to stay informed but do not have regular access to a computer or the internet.

To opt-in, text the word COVID to 312-500-3836.

Users will receive a welcome message from IDPH, a second text letting you know you will receive updates about COVID-19 in Illinois, and a link to the IDPH Frequently Ask Questions page.

Participants can expect to receive COVID-19 texting twice a day; once in the morning and once in the evening. You may opt-out of receiving messages at any time by texting STOP to reply.