12 More Positive Cases In the State, None In Morgan County

Illinois health officials announced 12 more positive cases of COVID-19 virus in the state bringing the total to 105 in 15 counties. Cases have occurred in all age ranges and the number of cases that do not have a clear connection to travel or a known COVID-19 case is increasing. Morgan County Emergency Management Coordinator confirmed by phone yesterday there are no positive cases in Morgan County at this time despite what some may be hearing in the public. He has asked that people stop spreading disinformation and to seek out local health officials first for more information. He has also asked anyone experiencing symptoms to contact the Morgan County Health Department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is saying that despite some people displaying some symptoms of the virus, not everyone will likely be tested. Director of IDPH Dr. Ngozi Ezike says similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. She urged people with mild symptoms to stay home so that the health care system can concentrate on more acute cases and those at greater risk of severe problems.

Governor J.B. Pritzker has also mandated that any gatherings of 50 or more people in the state be canceled effective immediately. “Illinoisans who can stay home should continue to do so. This was a difficult decision but it’s what the medical experts and the scientists are telling us what we need to do to safeguard the health of the people of Illinois.”

The Illinois Gaming Board has also ordered that all video gaming operations be suspended in the state at 9 o’clock last night lasting through March 30th. While many bars and restaurants through their mandated closure yesterday would have captured most of the video gaming locations in the state; video game parlors at gas stations and VFW Halls may have still been in operation should the closure not have been mandated.

The Illinois State Board of Elections announced that the primary election was still set to take place today. Governor Pritzker said that extra precautions at polling places by election judges were being taken and that early voting and mail-in voting had reached record numbers. Polling opened in the state at 6AM today.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White also announced the closure of his offices and all Driver’s Services Facilities until March 31st. Expiration dates on license plate registrations, temporary licenses and plates, and license have all been granted an emergency 30 day extension.