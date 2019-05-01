12th Annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Successful Despite the Rain

Despite rainy conditions, close to 50 people came out to support awareness for sexual consent and sexual assault of women on Saturday on the square. The 12th Annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Event saw men and women of all ages participating in the walk, talking about consent, and enjoying the various activities associated with the walk itself.

Shellie Vaughan, Executive Director of Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault, says that the event with men in high heels is eye-catching and funny, but it serves a greater purpose. “It starts off as all fun and games. It’s funny that [the men] are wearing the shoes. It’s really been a big communication tool. For people around here, it brings their attention to the event and they say: ‘Oh, it’s about preventing sexual violence.’ It gets the conversations going. It’s really opened up the doors and the communication about a topic that’s really hard to talk about.”

Local law enforcement, well-known members of the community, young men, and women all shared stories and participated in the event. Amy Joy was the master of ceremonies for the event. Luke Elliott, a member of the Jacksonville Police Department spoke to members of the community and asked them to speak up about sexual assault.

“I purposely choose to not wear a uniform when I’m doing an event off-duty because I don’t want you to look at a uniform, a badge, or a gun. I want you to look at a person. I’m a son. I’m a husband. I’m a brother. I’m an uncle. I’m not a father yet, but I’d like to think we all share some common things. Just because I wear a uniform, it doesn’t make me any better than anybody else. I can tell you that me and the other 40 officers that are in the Jacksonville Police Department took the job for one particular reason and that’s to protect people. Sadly, when it comes to things like this, we’re not always going to be there to protect you during the incident. That’s the worst part about these types of crimes is that they happen behind closed doors, they happen in homes, they happen with people that we trust, and they happen with people that we don’t know. We have to try to help you pick up the pieces and we are more than happy to do that. Don’t be afraid to come to us.”



Elliott went on to say that the police are there to assist and help victims of sexual abuse and violence and should be used as a tool to help.

Vaughan went on to say that she hopes the event continues to expand each year. She is hoping to get downtown businesses involved with shop window competitions. Teal ribbons can be worn throughout April in support of awareness for sexual assault month.