18th Annual Carlinville Rotary Club All Star Basketball Classic Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Local athletes are having to deal with cancellations of their seasons and other honors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Carlinville Rotary Club announced yesterday that it will be postponing the 18th Annual Carlinville Rotary Club All Star Basketball Classic scheduled for this Sunday at Carlinville High School. Tim Tarter of the Carlinville Rotary said that the group will review the situation in mid-April and mid-May and determine if things have improved with the coronavirus and set a date for early June to play the games. 30 men and 30 women from Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Madison, Jersey, Greene, Morgan, Christian and Sangamon Counties were selected to participate in the event this weekend.

This comes on the heels of the IHSA cancelling the remainder of the winter tournaments that include playoff boys basketball, Scholastic Bowl, Drama & Group Interpretation, Music, Debate and Journalism, over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IHSA has not made any announcement concerning Spring sports at this time.