18th Annual Jacksonville Rotary Bass Tournament

Next weekend you can catch a big bass, and make a big difference in your community.

The Jacksonville Rotary Club will be hosting their 18th Annual Bass Tournament at Lake Jacksonville next Sunday. The entry fee for the tournament is 180 dollars per team, and registration is open now.

Tournament organizer and Rotary Club member Keith Lape joined our WLDS’ AM Conversation this morning and talked about how the tournament is set up, and how to register:

It’s a 40 boat limit and its a buddy tournament and we do not allow people to fish by themselves and that’s a a safety and security issue. We do not allow any alcohol on the boats while they’re fishing. If they want to drink afterwards that’s entirely up to them. We don’t ask for anyone to fish by themselves, we wanted it to be a buddy tournament. I don’t care whether both fish or not, but there’s got to be two people in the boat and there should be no alcohol in the boat. It’s a per-registration, they can call me at 473-6365 and I’ll send them an application or I’ll give them directions where they can come and pick one up, or they can go online to jacksonvillerotary.org. We would prefer that everybody pre-register.”

Lape also said that though most of the participants are from the Jacksonville area, there are fishermen who come from all over to participate in the tournament:

“A lot of the fisherman are from a 25 mile radius of Jacksonville but we’ve had people from at far north as Minnesota, Kankakee, Chicago, Indianapolis, on the other side of Quincy, I wouldn’t say Kansas City and Padoucah. So we mail out about 250 application forms like the one I’m here showing you, and we mail those out and there have been time when I’ve gotten 10 in in one day. And we’re at about 25 now, so if anyone wants to get in they ought to get in very quickly.”

Lape also explained what will happen with the money that is raised:

“We have a lot of local support in this publication that we just put put, just came out today, a lot of sponsors. All the money raised from this, not much money from the entrants, we give that out as prize money. But the money from the sponsorship, all stays in the community. So, its really for the support of the community. No different than Kiwanis, or Lions, or any of the others. It doesn’t leave the area and that’s really important I think.”

There will be prizes for 1st through 8th places, with 1st receiving 900 dollars and 8th receiving 100 dollars.

For more information or to register, you can contact Keith Lape by calling 217-473-6365