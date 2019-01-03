1st 2019 Passavant baby is 1st girl for Greenfield family

Marin Lea Coffey is the first newborn at Passavant Area Hospital in 2019.

The official birth weight for Marin is 7 pounds and 8 ounces, and she was born at 7:55 p.m. on January 1st.

Her parents are Morgan and Paul Coffey of Greenfield. Marin has two stepbrothers, Maddax and Taze.

Overall, Passavant’s Family Maternity Suites welcomed 376 newborns in 2018. The number of newborn boys edged out the number of newborn girls 190 to 186. Though still above the one-baby-per-day pace, there were ten less births in 2018 in comparison to 2017 births at Passavant Area Hospital.

What were the most popular baby names at Passavant in 2018? For the boys: it was tie between Rowan and Elijah; for the girls, it was Ava.

Passavant provided Marin and her family with a package of special gifts to celebrate the first Passavant newborn of 2019.