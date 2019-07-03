2 Morgan County Women Sentenced to D.O.C

Two women plead guilty to drug charges in Morgan County court on Tuesday and will receive time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

44 year old Jennifer E. Fanning of Jacksonville was sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Corrections with credit for 84 days served in connection to an arrest for possession of methamphetamine of less than 5 grams. Fanning had prior convictions for meth manufacturing in 2016. The possession charge carries a Class 3 Felony. A possession of a hypodermic needle charge was dropped per Fanning’s guilty plea.

23 year old Ashley S.N. Fritche of Jacksonville plead guilty to unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Fritche had prior felonies for theft in 2017. She was sentenced to 4 years in the Department of Corrections with credit for 33 days served. She was also assessed fines, fees, and court costs.