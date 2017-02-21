2016 Blue Diamond Award Winner Announced

The First National Bank of Arenzville has announced the winner of this years Blue Diamond Community Service Award. This years winner is Kevin Eckhoff of Jacksonville. Eckhoff is an active volunteer with Salem Lutheran Church and is a member of several local boards, including the Jacksonville Public Library, Pathway Services Unlimited and Presbyterian Daycare.

Eckhoff says he is excited to be chosen for the award.

“I am very honored to receive the award from the bank. I feel honored they selected me out of a large list of very well deserving volunteers.”

Eckhoff says he is happy to volunteer in Jacksonville.

“Jacksonville is a great community with a lot of organizations that do a lot of good and it is a pleasure to be a part of a couple of those organizations.”

Eckhoff has been donating his time for a number of organizations for close to 30 years and says he hopes to set a good example to others.

“I would encourage other folks in the community that if they have the time and the energy to devote to a civic organization or a not-for-profit, to jump in and do it. It is very rewarding, you meet lots of great people and it gives you a sense of being involved and being a part of the community.”

The Blue Diamond Community Service Award was created to recognize outstanding volunteers in the First National Bank service area. 2016 was the third year of the award.