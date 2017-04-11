2017 Bowl For Kids Sake a Success

The Big Brother, Big Sisters of West Central Illinois had one of their largest fundraisers of the year this weekend with their Bowl For Kids’ Sake Event.

WLDS/WEAI News had the chance to speak with Ryan Flynn, the FundraisingChair and Social Media Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sister West Central Illinois, about how the event went for the local mentoring group.

“It went great. We had about three-hundred people come out and bowl, which is about fifty teams. We had a lot of businesses come out and support and a lot of volunteers come out and help us with the event. I’m speaking a little bit prematurely, but I think we actually did better with the event this year than we did last year,” says Flynn.

Flynn also tells us where the money from Bowl Kids Sake goes to:

“Whenever we do Bowl For Kids Sake, a lot of that money goes towards providing different activities for the kids, being able to get out case managers out to work with the kids as well. All the money we raise in the Morgan County Bowl For Kids Sake stays right here in Morgan County,” says Flynn.

Big Brother Big Sister has other events coming up this summer as Flynn says that their next event will take place in July.

Flynn says that Big Brother Big Sister always welcomes donations, and is specifically looking for male volunteers to serve as mentors in the program currently. To get more information or to volunteer, call 217-243-3821 or click here.