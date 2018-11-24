2018 Boat races discussed at last city council meeting

The boat races at Lake Jacksonville have been an enticing recreational activity for local residents over the past several years.

Over the past several years, local resident Tom Winner has hosted boat races out at Lake Jacksonville. At the last Jacksonville city council meeting several weeks ago, one of the main topics of discussion during the workshop session of the meeting was in regards to possible expansion of those races for 2019. A rather lengthy discussion was had, with Winner wanting to know where the city council stood in terms of allowing him to add more boats to the races.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard says that, in terms of the 2019 boat races, the city council couldn’t necessarily provide a for sure answer this early.

Mayor Ezard says that the discussion has been referred to a committee. He also says the council is seeking input from the Jacksonville community.

