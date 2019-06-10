2018 City audit presentation, collective bargaining with IUOE Local 399 tonight at council meeting

By Anthony Engle on June 10 at 8:40am

There is some money being paid out for various projects in Jacksonville this evening.

The Jacksonville City Council meets tonight beginning at 6pm with the workshop time in the commission room, on the second floor of the municipal building.

A highlight of the workshop session will be a presentation of the 2018 City audit, done by the local firm Zumbahlen, Eyth, Surratt, Foote, and Flynn.

The regular meeting starts at 7 in the council chamber.

Among the topics of discussion, a collective bargaining agreement with the the Local International Union of Operating Engineers will be addressed. Certain closed session minutes of the council may become public record tonight, though nothing was specified.

One payment each from the capital improvement fund, the general fund, and the water works and sewerage projects fund will be authorized.

Also, the appointment of Kristin Jamison to the Jacksonville Airport Authority will be confirmed.