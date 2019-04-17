2019 Passavant/Gatorade 5k and 10k set for last Saturday of May

By Anthony Engle on April 17 at 1:29pm

The 27th Annual Passavant-Gatorade 5K and 10K has been scheduled.

This year’s racing event will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.

Both runners and walkers are welcome to participate.

Proceeds from the Race will benefit youth scholarships for the Western Illinois Youth Camp.

Both courses start and finish on Founder’s Lane on the east side of the Passavant campus. The courses are considered flat and fast and travel through mostly residential areas on Jacksonville’s west side.

On the Passavant-Gatorade Race page at PassavantHospital.com/Race, course maps and registration are both currently available. The twoPas courses are certified by USA Track and Field.

Advance registration is $25 before 12 noon on Wednesday, May 22nd. Race day registration is $30. Members of the Springfield Road Runners Club receive a $1 discount. Also, to guarantee getting a technical running shirt, registrations must be received by 12 noon on Monday, May 13th.

The first 400 participants to cross the finish line will receive a commemorative finisher’s medal.

Custom pint glasses are presented to the top overall male and female finisher in each race and to first, second, and third place, male and female, in 13 age categories.

Post-race refreshments will be available and there will be prize drawings.

Packet pick up for Jacksonville area participants is Friday, May 24th, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the main lobby at Passavant. Registrations are also accepted at packet pick up.

Packet pick up for Springfield area runners is Thursday, May 23rd, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Springfield Running Center, 2943 W. White Oaks Drive, Springfield.