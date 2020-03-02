2019 Prairieland United Way Campaign Tops $470,000

Final numbers have come in for the Prairieland United Way’s 2019 campaign. The annual event raised $470,062 representing 102% of the $460,000 goal. Last year, the organization provided for more than 60,000 units of service to the community through funds raised by the annual campaign. Money raised in this campaign will be used to fund social service programs in Morgan, Scott, Cass and northern Greene counties. United Way Executive Director Karen Walker thanked the campaign co-chairs David & Nicole Meyer and Board President Joe Darnell for working together for the success in the campaign in a press release this morning.

Prairieland United Way will wrap up the 2019 Campaign with the Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast on April 15th at 7:30 am at Hamilton’s. The community is invited to attend, meal cost is $10. Reservations are required by calling 217-245-4557 by April 8th. The annual allocation meetings will begin two weeks from today at the Jacksonville Municipal Building to determine where the funds will go for this year’s campaign.