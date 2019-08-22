2019 Prairieland United Way Goal Announced

The 2019 Prairieland United Way campaign is taking a step back, in hopes of moving the fundraising efforts forward.

The campaign has struggled in recent years in shooting for the half million dollar mark and beyond.

Campaign chair people David and Nicole Meyers announced this year’s target as $460-thousand.

PUW executive director Karen Walker says it’s an attempt to recognize the challenges that face the campaign and its donors, with the Illinois government woes, and the increase in the minimum wage next year. The campaign raised $501-thousand. Walker says the board set the goal this year at $460-thousand.

The United Way campaign kicked off last night with an after hours event sponsored by the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

David Meyers is anxious to get the effort started, and optimistic the goal will be surpassed.

Nicole Meyers says it’s a matter of setting your own personal goal, and deciding to give a little more.

The United Way campaign is off to its earliest start in recent years, in hopes of finishing much of the drive before the end of the year.

