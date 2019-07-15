2020 Federal Census Ambassador Deadline Extended to August 31st

WLDS/WEAI News reported last week that the U.S. Census Bureau was seeking Illinois teachers to be ambassadors for the 2020 Federal Census. Senior Communications Associate for the U.S. Census Bureau, Daniel Shedd, said via email this morning that the deadline for the Ambassador program has been extended.

Originally the deadline for teachers to sign up for the Statistics in Schools program was for July 31st. The program ambassador deadline has now been extended to August 31st. For more information about the program, parties interested can contact the Census Bureau at CLMSO.SISambassador@census.gov.