2020 Sangamon County Fair Postponed

The Sangamon County Fair scheduled to run Wednesday, June 17th through Sunday, June 21st is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fair officials made the announcement via press release this morning. The fair is the third fair in the area to either cancel or postpone their events this year due to the pandemic.

Sangamon County Fair Board President Nathan Smith says in the press release, “This was an extremely difficult decision, but after reviewing the details of Illinois’ phased reopening plan it has become apparent that hosting our fair this June will not be possible. The health and safety of our fairgoers, vendors, and volunteers is of the utmost importance.”

Scheduled grandstand entertainment for the June dates is in the process of being rescheduled for the 2021 Sangamon County Fair which will run June 16-20, 2021. Tickets for grandstand entertainment that were purchased in advance will be valid for the 2021 dates. Anyone who purchased tickets will receive an email from the fair with this information, as well as instructions to receive a refund if they wish.

The Sangamon County Fair Board has planned a modified fair for October 2nd and 3rd of this year, which will include the Swyear Carnival, a Mike Brown Production’s Demolition Derby, food vendors, talent show, and general fair entries. Robert “Chick” Fritz, Inc. will be featuring local entertainment in the Miller Pavilion consisting of The Longmeyer Band and Off The Wall playing Friday, October 2nd. Saturday, October 3rd will begin with Folsom Prison Five, a Johnny Cash Tribute Band, followed by Kapital Sound and Lick Creek.

