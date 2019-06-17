22 year ISP District 20 veteran is the new Captain

By Anthony Engle on June 17 at 5:32pm

A familiar face at Illinois State Police District 20 will now lead the Pittsfield headquarters.

A press release Illinois State Police dated Sunday the 16th describes the promotion of Lieutenant Brian Anderson to Captain of ISP District 20. Captain Anderson has been the District 20 Operations Officer since October 2015.

Captain Anderson is a 1987 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1987 to 1991.

Ten years after graduating high school, Captain Anderson started his career with the Illinois State Police in March 1997. Captain Anderson was assigned to District 20 patrol upon graduation from the ISP Training Academy.

During his 22 years at District 20 he has served as a Field Training Officer and Field Training Supervisor, Crash Reconstruction Officer, Juvenile Officer, Hireback Coordinator and Administrative Officer. Additionally, he was a patrol officer on the Special Enforcement Team, or SET team, from 2002-2005 and a supervisor on the SET team from 2005-2008. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2005, Master Sergeant in 2008 and Lieutenant in 2016.

Captain Anderson is also a graduate of the Police Executive Role in the 21st Century program.

This is an executive development program through Illinois State Police designed to expand and enhance strategic leadership knowledge, skills and abilities in senior law enforcement leaders.

District 20 serves Pike and Scott Counties, as well as Adams, Brown, and Schuyler.