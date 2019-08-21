26th Annual Illinois College Community Service Blitz Kicks Off Academic Year

A new academic year is beginning at Illinois College and a yearly tradition to serve the community at large is set to mark it. More than 400 volunteers from Illinois College will participate in the 26th Annual Community Service Blitz on Sunday, August 25, from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m.

The annual Service Blitz has become a tradition, signifying the start of a new academic year at Illinois College. It is again scheduled for the Sunday before classes begin on Tuesday, August 27. First-year students, transfer students, student leaders, faculty and staff from IC will complete a variety of service projects. Their community projects include painting, landscaping, general cleaning and other tasks.

Service Blitz volunteer sites for 2019 include Jacksonville Pony/Colt Baseball Association, Our Redeemer Day Care, Morgan County Fairgrounds, Prairieland Heritage Museum, Jacksonville Area Baseball, David Strawn Art Gallery, Jacksonville Public Library, Governor Duncan Mansion, Professional Clothing Closet, Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, Presbyterian Day Care, The Nursery School, Bob Freesen YMCA, Educational Daycare, Woodlawn Farm, North East End Development, Protecting Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), Bright Beginnings Child Care, and Western Illinois Youth Camp. West Central Mass Transit District will provide transportation.