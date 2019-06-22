$29 million & New Department Go Toward 2020 Census

The State of Illinois is putting millions of dollars toward the 2020 Federal Census. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order on Thursday earmarking $29 million dollars in state funding for a special commission to ensure that every resident of Illinois is counted in the 2020 census.

Prtizker says how crucial it is for the state to get an accurate count. “Census data is used to determine how federal funding is divided among states for vital services like health care, road construction, and education. Billions of dollars in federal funding for the state is on the line.”



Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton says there are real consequences if the census isn’t done properly. “For example, Illinois could lose $120 million dollars in funding every single year for missing just 1% of the population. That amounts to $1.2 billion dollars lost in over a decade, so that’s how critical an accurate count for the census is.”

The executive order creates an office within the Illinois Department of Human Services that has two coordinators specific to just the census. The office along with a 12-person advisory panel will divvy out funds for local groups to do census outreach, especially in hard-to-reach communities. If Illinois’ census numbers come in well below current population figures, the state could lose millions of dollars in federal funding and 2 Congressional districts.

Downstate Senators Andy Manar and Jil Tracy are 2 of the 12 members assigned to the census advisory panel. Deputy Governor Sol Flores will be part of the executive branch involved in the census count. In a report to Illinois-NPR on WUIS in Springfield, Flores stated that about 10% of the money will be spent on radio, TV, and online ads encouraging people to participate in the census.The $29-million dollar figure is the largest per-person allocation of any state in the nation for the upcoming census.

According to the Illinois Complete Count Commission, the Illinois census day is April 1st, 2020. For more information about the census visit: https://www.illinoiscensus2020.com/