2nd Annual Craft Brew Fest & Midwest Makers & Artisan Market Rounds Out Summer

With the Downtown Concert Series wrapping up this Friday, Jacksonville residents will get to have one last summer bash on Saturday, August 3rd. The Craft Brew Festival and Midwest Makers & Artisan Market will take place that Saturday. The Artisan Market begins at 10AM with tickets for the Craft Brew Festival beginning at 11AM.

Jeff DeGeal of Ashland, who chairs the event, talks about some of the craft brewers and craft beer clubs that will be attending this year’s event. “It grows every year. It ran about 450 participants last year. Eight breweries this year. We’ve got two home brewing clubs – one from Hannibal, one from Springfield coming. All three major distributors will be there. In additions, some alternate folks will be coming. The Reisch Brew Crew, which is a collectors group, will be attending as they always do to promote the beer collecting hobby. This year we will be featuring Reisch Beer in our tent, which is something we’re pretty proud of. Capital City Brewing Supply will be there. Slim will come over and helps with the home brewers. An outfit called Beer Hole will be there. It’s a very wide range of beer folks and it just makes for a really fun day.”



The Reisch Brew Crew, a beer collector’s group based out of Springfield, will be on hand. DeGeal is a member of the group. Recently, the group resurrected the original recipe of Reisch Gold Top Beer for production through the Potosi Brewery in Wisconsin. Edward Reisch, the last brewmaster of the Springfield brewery who recently passed away got to live to see the beer return to Central Illinois after the original brewery closed in 1966. DeGeal says he was along for the ride when the beer came home. “I was fortunate enough to be there at his 100th birthday to serve him that beer. It was quite an event. If you haven’t tasted it yet, there will be an opportunity for you.”



DeGeal says that educating the public at craft beer is also one of the reasons he thinks the event is great for Jacksonville. “We’re also running beer school again this year. Might trip it up a bit this year. In the past, we’ve kind of focused on names, numbers, and abbreviations to try to educate people who are going into microbreweries and brew pubs for the first time. This year we’re going to go with some odd styles of beer that won’t be offered on the main causeway. It might give you the opportunity to taste something new and give you a reason to go back to these breweries and sample a bigger glass.”

Craft breweries continue to expand in Central Illinois. DeGeal hopes to have a new participant for next year’s festival. “We just had another new brewery open up real close called the Springfield Beer Company. They’re brand new and obviously couldn’t be here this year. We’ll plan to have them here next year. All of these local folks are donating their beer. Everybody should know that. They are donating their beer. It’s good advertising for them. I hope you support them at their local outfits in the area.”



With Illinois Craft Beer continue to expand, and according to certain sources by nearly 350% over the last five years alone, there is a little something for everyone out there. $20 will get you a souvenir sample glass along with 20 samples. All three major beer distributors in the area along with 10 major breweries will be at the event. If you’re not a beer person, wine, food, and other refreshments will be on hand. 14 art vendors will return from last year ranging from wood spoons to cigar box art and paintings and pottery. Live music will also showcase Levi & Jacqueline, Stuart Smith, and Acoustic Avenue performances throughout the day. For more information about the festival, contact Judy Tighe with Jacksonville Main Street at 245-6884.