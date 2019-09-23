3 Pennsylvania Men Charged With Cannabis Trafficking in South Jacksonville

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies busted 3 men from Pennsylvania in the middle of the day for major cannabis trafficking. A deputy initiated a traffic stop at the corner of Love’s Drive and Route 267 in South Jacksonville at approximately 11:06 this morning. Upon search of the vehicle, the deputy located several grams of cannabis in the vehicle. The driver, 30 year old Dennis A Morgan of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and two passengers: 32 year old Charles E Thompson of Homestead, Pennsylvania and 24 year old DeAngelo D. Houston also of Pittsburgh were cited for cannabis trafficking over 30 grams and possesion of cannabis between 500 and 5000 grams. All three men are being held at the Morgan County Jail.

