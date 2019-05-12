30th Annual Women’s Auxiliary of the Salvation Army Fleaesta Taking Dontations

Jacksonville residents have an opportunity to fund several great youth programs by shopping. The 30th annual Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Fleaesta will be held at the Morgan County Fairgrounds on Friday May 17th and Saturday May 18th.

Major Katie Pinkston provides more details of the event as a part of the “AM Conversation” program last week.”The Salvation Army Fleaesta happens annually and has taken place for at least the last 25-30 years by the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. It’s basically an entire flea market, only it is indoors. It’s a lot of fun to come out and help out or volunteer for it, but it’s also really fun to go to the sales. The sale days this year are Friday, May 17th from 8AM-4PM and then Saturday, May 18th from 8AM-12PM. I will clarify that we do not have it this year at the 4H Building at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. We are having it at what’s called the Pavilion. It’s right next to the grandstand this year at the fairgrounds.”



Women’s Auxiliary member Carol Piper details when citizens can drop off items and what they will and won’t accept for donations. “Residents should bring donations to the pavilion at the Morgan County Fairgrounds beginning Monday, May 13th from 9AM-4PM; Tuesday May 14th from 9-4, and Wednesday, May 15th from 9-4. Drive up to the pavilion and the volunteers will come out and help you unload your truck or your car; or you can call 245-7124 and have pick-up at your home. We don’t want any stereo electronic equipment. We don’t want TVs because we can’t move them unless they are Flatscreen TVs. They must be working.” Exercise equipment and large stereo equipment are also prohibited for drop off donations.

Major Pinkston says the fleaesta helps fund the Women’s Auxiliary’s many programs for youth throughout the year, including their summer program. “Two of the programs that I’m very fond of that the event helps sponsor are the summer program and the Christmas boxes. The first one we do every year is the Salvation Army Day Camp that happens from June until early August. We have room for 25 kids each particular summer. We provide them with food from breakfast on through lunch and then a snack in the afternoon. We take them on a couple of field trips; we go swimming; we do a lot of Bible lessons, a lot of crafts, a lot of fun group activities. That takes place the whole summer so it’s usually 9 weeks. This year is the only time we’ve had to change the dates because of all of the snow days that schools have had. It will begin in early June and it is for low income families all across Morgan County.”



Pinkston talks about the major Christmastime event that the fleaesta also helps fund. “In the Morgan County, parents come in and sign up for the Christmas food box. They also sign up for toys for children who are 15 and under. Parents get to come and pick out toys and gifts for their children. The children receive toys with the food box during the event. The kids love to come and pick out toys, or teenagers who especially like to come pick out clothes or jewelry. We are able to provide between 600-700 children with a really beautiful little Christmas gift so that some of the parents don’t have to feel terrible for not being able to afford things for their kids for Christmas.”

Pinkston recounted memories that her family had of the Christmas box event that she experienced as a youth.

The Salvation Women’s Auxiliary is a volunteer corp that supports the overall Salvation Army with female volunteers of all ages. The Women’s Auxiliary has over an 80 year history in the state. For more information about the auxiliary or about the Fleaesta, please call 217-245-7124.