31st Chili Cook-Off, cornhole tournament benefits JPSF Toss for Autism

A tradition of competitive chili cooking in Jacksonville is entering its fourth decade of existence.

The 31st annual Chili Cook-Off at the Jacksonville Speedway, located on the Morgan County Fairgrounds, will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event managers of this year’s Chili Cook-Off have dedicated the entire collection of potential proceeds to fund Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation Toss for Autism initiatives.

Mary Walker is one of the event coordinators for this year’s Chili Cook-Off. Walker says Dan Kindred and Mike Sullivan won’t run the show, but they’ll be there.

“This is our 31st year. We normally have the same judges every year. Danny Kindred and Mike Sullivan have always ran the Chili Cook-Off, but hey stopped last year for the 30th. Myself and the others managing the event this year are getting our feet wet. Danny and Mike will, however, be two of our judges, and I think we’re going to have a total of 8 judges.”



Walker details the other scheduled events, including a Toss For Autism component.

“There will be a corn hole tournament. Sign up begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and the tournament will begin at 11. That is all ran by Jay Boulanger and Michelle Hines with Toss for Autism. Teams of two can be created with a $40 donation to Toss for Autism. The live auction begins at 2:30, and again all proceeds will benefit Toss for Autism. Judging will start at 1, but we will only take a bit for each judge back so sampling will continue until all the chili is gone. The Longmeyer Band will then play from 3-6.”

We will have updates from the Chili-Cook off in the early afternoon Sunday on our FM affiliate, WEAI 107.1. The Cook-Off is sponsored by Don’s Place, Barney’s Pub, Chick-Fritz Distribution, and WLDS/WEAI.