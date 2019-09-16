35th Cruise Night Set For Saturday

An annual local fall tradition of horsepower, oldies, and family fun is back for its 35th year this coming weekend. The Jacksonville Cruise Night will be held Saturday, September 21st. Joel Buchanan, one of the event’s organizers for the past 13 years, talks about the traditional pre-cruise night set up and sentiment the community brings to the event. Buchanan says the week’s long build-up to the event is always fun to see – especially seeing folks blocking off their annual spots in Community Park along Morton Avenue to watch cruisers during the night.

The car show will kick things off on Saturday morning with registration beginning at 9AM and running until noon. There will be numerous categories for cars to win trophies for at the show – including door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, and other games. The show wraps up at 3PM and everything will move to the Hardees parking lot for the cruise, which begins at 5PM. WEAI 107.1 The Eagle will begin live coverage at 6PM. The cruise will finish up at 9PM. For more information about the cruise, contact Joel at 217-473-1122.