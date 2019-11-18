4 Arrested in Morning Fight at North Main Circle K

Jacksonville Police responded to a fist fight at a business this morning. Police received a call from the Circle K in the 600 block of North Main at 8:10 this morning reporting a fight between 4 subjects outside in the parking lot. 1 subject was reported to be brandishing a metal pipe.

Police arrested 24 year old Dylan M Brown and 25 year old Halei J Carl of the 600 block of North Prairie and 47 year old Russell J Ambrose of the 200 block of Zella Lane and 40 year old Ilena M Ambrose of the 900 block of Allen all for Disorderly Conduct. All have posted bond and been released.