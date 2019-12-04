4 IL GOP Lawmakers Call For Madigan’s Resignation

More lawmakers are upping the pressure on Michael Madigan to resign from his post as the Illinois Speaker of the House. Republicans Mark Batinick, Randy Frese, Margo McDermed, and Tom Morrison demanded Madigan resign in a press release yesterday amid an FBI dragnet and sexual harassment cases that have been on public display over the last year.

According to Batinick’s statements in the press release, he is also calling on the Illinois Auditor General Frank Mautino to step down because of illegally using campaign money for personal use. Morrison also called for Mautino’s resignation saying that he has been complicit in Madigan’s money spending schemes. McDermed, the only woman attached to the letter, cited the culture of sexual harassment and the 200 people who signed a letter last year in Springfield that alleged harassment either at the State House or at Madigan’s offices. She also cited the Speaker’s refusal to advance heavy ethics reform bills during the last veto session as being an example of Madigan’s lack of sincerity on cleaning up corruption and harassment in Springfield.

The announcement by Republicans comes on the heels of Democrat Senator Iris Martinez’s similar call out of Madigan over the Thanksgiving holiday over his complicit behavior in payments to Kevin Quinn after he had ousted him over sexual harassment. Quinn received money from Madigan’s associate Michael McClain, a ComEd lobbyist, to “help him” while he was embroiled in a lawsuit over improper messages and advances sent to Madigan political consultant Alaina Hampton. Hampton settled her federal lawsuit last week against Madigan’s political action committees in the case. Martinez asked Madigan to come clean with the public or resign over the payments. Madigan’s aides have continuously denied his involvement or knowledge in the payments to Quinn.