4 Sent to Hospital in Afternoon Crash

Jacksonville Police, LifeStar Ambulance, and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a 2 vehicle accident this afternoon that sent 4 people to the hospital. West Central Dispatch received a call shortly after 2:15PM of a two-car accident with lane blockage at the intersection of Beesley Avenue and Hockenhull Street. According to initial reports, one vehicle ran a yield sign in front of another and they collided. A 16 year old female driver and her passenger, 18 year old Anthony M Richardson of the 100 block of Howe Street were taken to Passavant Area Hospital. 75 year old Fred Walker of the 900 block of Beesley Avenue and his passenger, 20 year old Caytlyn S Cambridge of Book Lane also were taken to the hospital. The status of a 3rd passenger, a 16 year old female in Walker’s car is unknown at this time. Citations are pending and the current status of all involved are unknown at this time. WLDS/WEAI News will have more information as it becomes available.

