Cancellation
By Dawn Johnson on May 1 at 4:00pm
Our Redeemer Daycare in Jacksonville will be closing early today due to a power outage. Please pick your children up as soon as possible.
West Central Illinois towns feeling effects of heavy rainfall
By Blake Schnitker on May 1 at 1:12pm
It was the wettest week of the year so far in West Central Illinois last week, and some towns are feeling the effects more than others. One such town is Read More
Derby Day at Duncan Mansion
By Jack Jones on May 1 at 11:52am
The Kentucky Derby is nearly upon us, and a local organization is having a Derby Day watch party. The Governor Duncan Association, a nonprofit organization with the mission of preserving Read More
Mac student receives World Series ring from Chicago Cubs
By Jack Jones on April 29 at 7:20am
A local college student has received a gift he will never forget from the Chicago Cubs. Mike Cameron, a Springfield native and senior at MacMurray College, has been a Cubs Read More
Rescheduled Events
By Dawn Johnson on April 28 at 2:28pm
Jacksonville Crimsons Updated Events Monday, May 1st 4:30PM JHS Varsity Baseball vs. Lincoln at Lincoln – Bus 2:15pm (Make-Up from 4/26) 4:30PM JHS Varsity Softball vs. Lincoln at Lincoln – Read More
Postponed and Cancelled Events
By Dawn Johnson on April 28 at 2:18pm
Cancellations Jacksonville Athletics, April 28 Girls (V/JV) Softball*: The Jacksonville vs. Pittsfield (Varsity and JV) softball contest at Jacksonville today, Friday, April 28 has been canceled/postponed. Please note your schedule. Read More
Davidsmeyer comments on House insurance bill
By Blake Schnitker on April 28 at 10:18am
A local State Representative disagrees with legislation that passed the House yesterday. The Illinois House of Representatives approved a bill that will take $10 million in employer money from the Read More
A successful night, and a packed house, for Team Overton vs. Harlem Wizards
By Jack Jones on April 27 at 4:45pm
The Bruner Center held a packed crowd for a night of basketball and entertainment last night. The Harlem Wizards and Team Overton faced last night in what proved to be Read More
McCann sponsors legislation for veterans courts
By Blake Schnitker on April 27 at 10:26am
Legislation sponsored by a local Senator on veterans courts passed the Illinois Senate unanimously yesterday. State Senator Sam McCann’s Senate Bill 1238 aims to give veterans more access to the Read More
Bridge repairs nearing completion
By Blake Schnitker on April 27 at 10:04am
Repairs to the town brook bridge on Lincoln Avenue are nearing completion. Construction crews began working on the bridge over a week ago with the goal of completing work before Read More