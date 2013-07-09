Cancellation By Dawn Johnson on May 1 at 4:00pm Our Redeemer Daycare in Jacksonville will be closing early today due to a power outage. Please pick your children up as soon as possible.

West Central Illinois towns feeling effects of heavy rainfall By Blake Schnitker on May 1 at 1:12pm It was the wettest week of the year so far in West Central Illinois last week, and some towns are feeling the effects more than others. One such town is Read More

Derby Day at Duncan Mansion By Jack Jones on May 1 at 11:52am The Kentucky Derby is nearly upon us, and a local organization is having a Derby Day watch party. The Governor Duncan Association, a nonprofit organization with the mission of preserving Read More

Mac student receives World Series ring from Chicago Cubs By Jack Jones on April 29 at 7:20am A local college student has received a gift he will never forget from the Chicago Cubs. Mike Cameron, a Springfield native and senior at MacMurray College, has been a Cubs Read More

Rescheduled Events By Dawn Johnson on April 28 at 2:28pm Jacksonville Crimsons Updated Events Monday, May 1st 4:30PM JHS Varsity Baseball vs. Lincoln at Lincoln – Bus 2:15pm (Make-Up from 4/26) 4:30PM JHS Varsity Softball vs. Lincoln at Lincoln – Read More

Postponed and Cancelled Events By Dawn Johnson on April 28 at 2:18pm Cancellations Jacksonville Athletics, April 28 Girls (V/JV) Softball*: The Jacksonville vs. Pittsfield (Varsity and JV) softball contest at Jacksonville today, Friday, April 28 has been canceled/postponed. Please note your schedule. Read More

Davidsmeyer comments on House insurance bill By Blake Schnitker on April 28 at 10:18am A local State Representative disagrees with legislation that passed the House yesterday. The Illinois House of Representatives approved a bill that will take $10 million in employer money from the Read More

A successful night, and a packed house, for Team Overton vs. Harlem Wizards By Jack Jones on April 27 at 4:45pm The Bruner Center held a packed crowd for a night of basketball and entertainment last night. The Harlem Wizards and Team Overton faced last night in what proved to be Read More

McCann sponsors legislation for veterans courts By Blake Schnitker on April 27 at 10:26am Legislation sponsored by a local Senator on veterans courts passed the Illinois Senate unanimously yesterday. State Senator Sam McCann’s Senate Bill 1238 aims to give veterans more access to the Read More