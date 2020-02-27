48th American Legion Youth Police Camp to be Held at Camp Lincoln in June

The Illinois State Police (ISP) and the American Legion announced plans for the 48th Annual American Legion Youth Police Camp (ALYPC) today.

State Police Officials say The primary purpose of the ALYPC is to establish an interactive and positive relationship between Illinois teens and law enforcement officers.

The camp is a one week long residency event, and is structured to promote educational and learning opportunities for youth ages 15 to 17 in the areas of law enforcement, military, leadership, cultural diversity, personal development, physical fitness, social and interpersonal skills.

American Legion volunteers and State Troopers are assigned to manage the program and serve as instructors and mentors. Many of the Legion and ISP volunteers are former graduates of the program.

Safety Law and Order Chairman Delmar Buske says that camp cadets are sponsored by a local American Legion Post in order to participate in the camp. Cost for the camp is $250.00. Buske says that in the past, some American Legion Posts have assisted cadets in covering the cost if if they do not have the means to do it themselves.

Officials say that the American Legion Youth Police Program gives Cadets the opportunity to learn the core values that are instilled in law enforcement and the military.

The camp is set to take place at Camp Lincoln located 1301 North MacArthur, Springfield, Illinois, from June 21-26, 2020.

The ALYPC Cadets will be honored at a graduation ceremony on June 26, and will

receive a graduation certificate. The American Legion will accept applications

until noon, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Teenagers 15-17 are encouraged to apply and

attend the 2020 ALYPC for an enriching experience.

For more information about the ALYPC, please contact Safety Law and Order Chairman Delmar Buske at (217) 556-9555, or Illinois State Police Sergeant Daron Barge via email at Daron.Barge@illinois.gov.

Camp applications are available online at:

http://www.illegion.org/programs-services/youth-family/safety-law-order/###