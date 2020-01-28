5 Arrested in Meth Bust in Pittsfield

Five Pittsfield residents were arrested yesterday after a search warrant was conducted for drugs. 48 year old Stephanie S. Wooldridge, 53 year old Steven M. Wooldridge, 28 year old Jordan M. Wallace, 29 year old Stephanie M. West and 25 year old Majole L Gentry were arrested at approximately 7AM in the 200 block of South Walnut in Pittsfield for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

From top to bottom, left to right: Stephanie Wooldridge, Steven Wooldridge, Jordan Wallace, Stephanie West, and Majole Gentry. (Photo Courtesy of Pike County Jail)

Police seized approximately 5 grams of the drug, currency, and miscellaneous drug related items in the home. The Pittsfield Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s deputies serviced the warrant. All 5 residents are being lodged at the Pike County Jail awaiting their first appearance in court. Police indicate that there may be additional charges pending.