MacMurray College Accreditation upheld, 105 consecutive years accredited by Higher Learning Commission

By Blake Schnitker on July 13 at 9:49am

According to MacMurray College Provost Beverly Rodgers, MAC is Back. MacMurray College President Mark Tierno has been informed by the Higher Learning Commission, or HLC, that MacMurray has been taken Read More

Morgan County to receive federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs

By Blake Schnitker on July 13 at 7:17am

Local emergency food and shelter programs will receive more than $6,000 for supplemental assistance thanks to a federal government program. Morgan County has been chosen by the Department of Homeland Read More

Morgan County Fair office renamed in memory of Tom Lashmett

By Anthony Engle on July 12 at 12:30pm

The legacy of a true friend of West Central Illinois laid to rest earlier this year has been enshrined in a special way. 75 years ago, Tom Lashmett was born Read More

Grand Jury returns no true bill, case against Winchester’s Hoots to be dismissed

By Blake Schnitker on July 12 at 10:36am

The case against a Winchester woman accused of misconduct and theft of city money will be dismissed after a grand jury found no probable cause for the alleged charges facing Read More

Blood Mobile today at Lincoln Land CC from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By Blake Schnitker on July 12 at 9:03am

Blood donation centers are calling for ALL blood types to be donated as the summer rolls on. Jacksonville and area residents can help donate today as the Central Illinois Community Read More

Godfrey Park will stay open as is this summer, according to South Jax Trustees

By Anthony Engle on July 12 at 8:44am

Originally, Godfrey Park renovation plans were scheduled at the start of summer. After last night’s trustee session, they have been pushed back to at least after Labor Day weekend. A Read More

Morgan County Fair opened this morning with perennial Ribbon Cutting

By Anthony Engle on July 11 at 11:36am

The Morgan County Fair has officially begun! The Board of the Fair welcomed members of the community, as well as this year’s fair royalty, at the 4-H Pavilion on the Read More

South Jax Trustees to discuss Godfrey Park and Village Water Plant renovations this evening

By Anthony Engle on July 11 at 11:11am

South Jacksonville is continuing their recent trend of improvements across the whole spectrum of the village’s parks and facilities. The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will convene this evening for Read More

New motion filed in case against Meredosia man allegedly connected to murder of Rushville man

By Blake Schnitker on July 11 at 7:17am

The 18-year old Meredosia man arrested in connection to the death of a Rushville man in May appeared in briefly in court yesterday. Dustin Finlaw appeared for what was originally Read More

Long crowned 2018 Miss Morgan County at 60th annual pageant

By Blake Schnitker on July 11 at 7:15am

There’s officially a new Miss Morgan County for the year 2018 following last night’s 60th annual fair pageant. Hundreds of local residents filled the grandstand at the Morgan County Fairgrounds Read More