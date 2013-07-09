MacMurray College Accreditation upheld, 105 consecutive years accredited by Higher Learning Commission
By Blake Schnitker on July 13 at 9:49am
According to MacMurray College Provost Beverly Rodgers, MAC is Back. MacMurray College President Mark Tierno has been informed by the Higher Learning Commission, or HLC, that MacMurray has been taken Read More
Morgan County to receive federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs
By Blake Schnitker on July 13 at 7:17am
Local emergency food and shelter programs will receive more than $6,000 for supplemental assistance thanks to a federal government program. Morgan County has been chosen by the Department of Homeland Read More
Morgan County Fair office renamed in memory of Tom Lashmett
By Anthony Engle on July 12 at 12:30pm
The legacy of a true friend of West Central Illinois laid to rest earlier this year has been enshrined in a special way. 75 years ago, Tom Lashmett was born Read More
Grand Jury returns no true bill, case against Winchester’s Hoots to be dismissed
By Blake Schnitker on July 12 at 10:36am
The case against a Winchester woman accused of misconduct and theft of city money will be dismissed after a grand jury found no probable cause for the alleged charges facing Read More
Blood Mobile today at Lincoln Land CC from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By Blake Schnitker on July 12 at 9:03am
Blood donation centers are calling for ALL blood types to be donated as the summer rolls on. Jacksonville and area residents can help donate today as the Central Illinois Community Read More
Godfrey Park will stay open as is this summer, according to South Jax Trustees
By Anthony Engle on July 12 at 8:44am
Originally, Godfrey Park renovation plans were scheduled at the start of summer. After last night’s trustee session, they have been pushed back to at least after Labor Day weekend. A Read More
Morgan County Fair opened this morning with perennial Ribbon Cutting
By Anthony Engle on July 11 at 11:36am
The Morgan County Fair has officially begun! The Board of the Fair welcomed members of the community, as well as this year’s fair royalty, at the 4-H Pavilion on the Read More
South Jax Trustees to discuss Godfrey Park and Village Water Plant renovations this evening
By Anthony Engle on July 11 at 11:11am
South Jacksonville is continuing their recent trend of improvements across the whole spectrum of the village’s parks and facilities. The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will convene this evening for Read More
New motion filed in case against Meredosia man allegedly connected to murder of Rushville man
By Blake Schnitker on July 11 at 7:17am
The 18-year old Meredosia man arrested in connection to the death of a Rushville man in May appeared in briefly in court yesterday. Dustin Finlaw appeared for what was originally Read More
Long crowned 2018 Miss Morgan County at 60th annual pageant
By Blake Schnitker on July 11 at 7:15am
There’s officially a new Miss Morgan County for the year 2018 following last night’s 60th annual fair pageant. Hundreds of local residents filled the grandstand at the Morgan County Fairgrounds Read More