6th Annual Toss For Autism Recap

The 8th annual Toss For Autism Bags tournament took place this past weekend at the American Legion, and it seems the event was a success.

WLDS/WEAI spoke with event coordinator Jay Boulanger, who sounds very pleased by how the event turned out.

“It went great we had about 32 teams show up from all over Central Illinois we had a few teams from Moline. We had a great turnout, the weather was great, Twyford’s BBQ came and di lunch for everybody and we had a great turnout.”

Though he was unsure of the final totals, Boulanger is simply excited to have raised any money at all for those affected by Autism.

“Money is still trickling in a little bit. We usually allow a couple of days after the event to kind of tally up the final numbers but we’re hoping for around 8-9 thousand this year. It wasn’t as much as last year but whatever money raised is going to be put to good use with the Jacksonville Public Schools foundation with the kids with Autism so it’s going to be great.”

Boulanger is also thankful for all of the support from the community, and is looking forward to next year’s event:

“Yeah really just spread the word. It’s great to see the community come.together every year. I’ve said that in years past. Its just so great to see people come out and support a great cause. Tell friends, family, and just spread the word. We usually try to get the event posted up on Facebook as soon as we know the date. I encourage everyone to share the event on Facebook and everybody spread the word.”

For more information how to help Toss For Autism, you can contact Jay Boulanger at 217-371-0994.