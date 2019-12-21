7 Year Sentence Handed Down to Former Federation Vice-President

The former vice-president of the Federation of Independent Illinois colleges and Universities was sentenced to 7 years in in the Illinois Department of Corrections this afternoon.

70 year old Cynthia L Fuchs of Springfield plead guilty to stealing from the Springfield based Federation last month, in front of Circuit Judge Adam Giganti who handed down the 7 year sentence today.

She and her sister, Penny L. Stockton, 66, of Jacksonville, were accused of scheming to steal up to $500,000 from 2010 to 2017. The federation is an advocacy organization that represents the public policy interests of Illinois’ non-profit colleges and universities.

The State Journal Register is reporting that Fuchs took at least $375,000 over seven years, according to testimony in the case. Fuchs said she was an enabler who should have sought help rather than giving money to her two sons, both of whom reportedly have drug problems.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright requested a 10-year prison term, and said Fuchs had carried out “an elaborate scheme” that also included a trip to Puerto Rico, cruises, and other expenses.

Fuchs stole the money by writing checks to herself and family members and using federation credit cards, according to Springfield Police Detective Shawn Daubs. Daubs told the State Journal Register that the $375,000 was “a very conservative estimate” of what was taken.

Fuchs will serve at least half of the seven-year sentence including time spent in county jail.

Stockton, of Jacksonville, who was the administrative assistant at the time of the theft, has a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 18.