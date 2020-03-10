71st Annual Pancake & Sausage Day Successful

A picture from the balcony in McClelland Dining Hall yesterday afternoon. Patrons were steady throughout the day despite the overcast skies and rain.

The Jacksonville Kiwanis 71st Annual Pancake and Sausage Day successfully served about a quarter of the Jacksonville population yesterday.

Darin Gehrke said that the turnout was good despite the rainy weather: “No hiccups. We fed a lot of people, about the same amount as we did last year – anywhere between 4700-4800 people.” Gehrke said that the drive up service and McClelland Dining Hall on the MacMurray College campus had steady visitors throughout the day. Anna Ferraro entertained guests while they waited on their meals next door at Annie Merner Chapel during the afternoon.

Gehrke says the event is always a giant community-supported effort: “People from young professionals, the athletic teams at JHS to the Citizen’s Police Academy – everyone comes out and supports the event, which is great. It allows the event run smoother to actually make more funds which helps us help more kids.”

Gehrke says the great thing about the Pancake & Sausage Day goes right back into the community. “It goes directly to the events that we hold for kids or things that we do for kids – whether it’s at a park, sponsoring youth teams and initiatives. It all goes back to them.” The event has given back around $30,000 to various programs in years past.

The Kiwanis will now turn their attention to assisting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois through raising funds in the 10th annual .5K Skip, Walk, Run, or Roll on April 4th on the Jacksonville Square.