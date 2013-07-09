Pritzker Signs Bill Protecting Immigrants’ Identities Who Rent Property By Jeremy Coumbes on August 21 at 2:25pm Illinois joined California today in protecting immigrants’ identities who rent property. Senate Bill 3103 or the Immigrant Tenant Protection Act was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker. Under the Read More

Field Trip Grants for Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library By Jeremy Coumbes on August 21 at 1:59pm Field Trips are always a highlight for schools during any academic year. Area schools now have an opportunity to go on a field trip to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Read More

Crimestoppers Most Wanted For the Week of August 21st By Benjamin Cox on August 21 at 1:27pm Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers are asking for tips or information in locating two individuals wanted on warrants in the area. 35 year old Ryan D. Morrow of the 400 block of East Read More

Goodman-Be Aware for those who seek payment for SSA help By Gary Scott on August 21 at 12:25pm The Social Security Administration is warning taxpayers to be leery when an advertiser claims they can help with SSA benefits, for a fee. Jessica Goodman is with the Social Security Read More

Governor Close to End of Bill Signing Window By Jeremy Coumbes on August 21 at 10:14am The General Assembly has sent a total of 599 Bills to the Governor’s Office this year. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed over 50 Bills in the last week, and still has Read More

Pleasant Hill Storm Siren Set for Operation by Month’s End By Jeremy Coumbes on August 21 at 9:43am The village of Pleasant Hill hopes to have their severe weather warning siren operational by month’s end- if not sooner. The Pike County village has been without a working storm Read More

Fourth Suspect Wanted in String of Home Invasions Now In Custody By Jeremy Coumbes on August 21 at 9:09am The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a string of home invasions is now in custody. 28 year old Jordan Timothy Ray Gallup turned himself in to the Read More

Pritzker Signs ‘Bank On’ Legislation By Benjamin Cox on August 21 at 9:08am A new piece of legislation signed today is aiming to help Illinoisans find better banking options. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the “Bank On” legislation at the Devon Bank in Chicago Read More

Former Jacksonville Resident Convicted of False Tax Return Preparation and Filings By Jeremy Coumbes on August 21 at 9:02am A former Jacksonville man has been convicted of of aiding and assisting in the preparation of, and for filing false tax returns. A Springfield jury deliberated for two hours before Read More